It's been awhile, but it's time for another installment of "Terrible Pageant Answers."

During Sunday's Miss USA pageant, Miss Nevada was asked, "What would you do to improve race relations in the US? Please be specific."

Her response was the kind of hot mess the internet will nurture and forbid anyone from forgetting for generations to come. She started to give a pretty lame answer when she realized, "Hey, this sounds terrible" and back tracked. She then apologized for stumbling over her words like a blind man in a room full of mouse traps.

Finally, she just took a trip to the cliche well and said, "We need to be more accepting of each other and we need to bring people together."

That's a stock phrase, totally non-specific answer that makes you pray she never works in race relations once her pageant career comes to an end (which might have occurred at this particular moment).

It turned out to be a good news-bad news night for Miss Nevada. Bad news: she did not win the crown. Good news: the pageant aired on Reelz, so odds are not many people saw her.

At least she can take heart in knowing she didn't make as a big a fool of herself as Miss Teen South Carolina, who has the "beauty pageant fail" champion title nailed down thanks to this classic clip back in 2007.