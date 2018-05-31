Police: Missing Alabama Teen Possibly in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Alabama teenager who could possibly be in the Wichita Falls area.

16-year-old Ciarra Chaney has been missing from Midway, Alabama since April 13. WFPD says Arlington, Texas police have information that Chaney may have traveled from Arlington to Wichita Falls.

Chaney's guardian thinks she was kidnapped and officials believe she could be in danger, Fox 10 reports.

Chaney is 5'1" with brown eyes, dark brown hair and weighs 113 pounds.