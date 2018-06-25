Missing Autistic Boy, 6, Located Dead in Dallas-Area Pond

TALTY, Texas (AP) — Searchers have found the body of a 6-year-old autistic boy in an East Texas pond after relatives reported he apparently wandered out of the family's house.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office says the body of Dalton Robison was located before dawn Monday.

Dalton's parents told authorities that they believe their son on Sunday afternoon walked out of their house near Talty, a town about 20 miles southeast of Dallas. Volunteers joined law enforcement personnel in searching for the boy, described by sheriff's officials as being nonverbal.

Authorities say the child's body was located in a small pond near the family's home.