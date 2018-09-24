Police: Abducted Bellmead, Texas Girl Located

UPDATE (9/24/18 8:15 a.m.) The Bellmead Police Department confirmed 11-year-old Katelynn Marie Maldonado has been found safe. Katelyn was reportedly located in her neighborhood shortly after the Amber alert was issued.

No other information has been released at this time.

Original Story:

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl missing out of Bellmead, Texas, which is just outside of Waco.

According to police, Katelyn Marie Maldonado was last seen on Monday, September 24 and is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Moldonado is a white female with brown hair, hazel eyes, 100 pounds, and 5'1" tall. She was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie with "Teenage Dirtbags" in white on the front.

Police are also looking for 16-year-old Brittani Ann Bolin in connection with the abduction of Maldonado. The suspect is a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, 156 pounds, 4'10" tall, and was last heard from in Bellmead. She is reportedly driving a tan 2012 Kia Sorrento with TX license plate number: KVX4917.

Brittani Bolin

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Katelyn and Brittani, please call the Bellmead Police Department at 254-799-0251