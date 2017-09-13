Missing Elderly Wichita Falls Man Found Safe [UPDATED]

UPDATE:

Mr Hardin was located at approximately 4:30 pm in the area of N Beverly and Loop 11.

He was transported to URHCS for medical evaluation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Wichita Falls police and others are searching for an elderly man they say went missing this morning.

Just after 10am, WFPD officers began their search for 76-year-old Cariel Hardin after responding to a missing person call at the Texoma Christian Care Center on Loop 11.

According to police, Mr. Hardin was last seen walking westbound on FM 367 just west of Loop 11. He was wearing a maroon and grey sweater and black pants. He has grey balding hair and a short grey stubble beard. He also has an injury to his right side.

Other agencies helping in the search for Mr. Hardin include the Wichita Falls Fire Department, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, Allred Unit and Texas Parks and Wildlife.