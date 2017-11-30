Missing Texas Teen Found Unharmed in Louisiana

15-year-old Heaven Ray Cox, whose picture has been circulating social media all week in an attempt to locate her, has been found safe, according to her mother.

Heaven's mother Tammy reported her daughter missing on Sunday, concerned that her daughter was heading for California with an older man she met online after finding a letter in her daughter's room and speaking with her daughter's friends. Heaven's picture was being shared across social media, asking for anyone with information to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Tammy noted that Heaven is being treated for bi-polar disorder and likely didn't have her medication with her, but did take her passport.

Tammy informed ABC News Thursday night that Heaven had been found unharmed in Louisiana, staying in the home of a friend's relative. While it is not clear at this time how she ended up there, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said they have not ruled out criminal charges and an investigation is ongoing. Heaven was interviewed by the Sheriff's office before returning to her family.