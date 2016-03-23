Missing Missouri Teen Found in Wichita Falls, Sex Offender Uncle Arrested [UPDATED]

UPDATE: (3/23/16 3:20 pm)

Wichita County deputies have found Bobbie Carter safe in Wichita Falls and her uncle, Irwin Rogers, has been arrested.

Rogers is facing charges of harboring a runaway and possible charges for violating sex offender rules. Rogers remained in the Wichita County jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

Original Story:

Police in Springfield, MO are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen who may be in danger. Bobbie L. Carter, 17, was 16 years old when she voluntarily left her home in Springfield on Feb. 13, 2016. Carter left with her grandmother, who brought the girl to Texas without parental permission.

An investigation has revealed that Carter may be with her great uncle, 63-year-old Irwin Garland Rogers. Rogers is a registered sex offender with an address in Wichita Falls. The Wichita Falls Police and Wichita County Sheriff’s Office have been unable to locate Carter or Rogers.

Carter is 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately 155 pounds, with sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes. Rogers is approximately 5 feet 6 inches and approximately 123 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He may be driving a red 1994 Nissan pickup with Texas plates T4A-3DV.