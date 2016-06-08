Watch a Mischievous Monkey Rob a Jewelry Store

This cat burglar isn't a cat at all.

A monkey in India recently stole $150 from a jewelry store before giving employees the slip (no banana peel needed). Yup, that's definitely not chimp change and what any monkey needs with that kind of money is anyone's guess.

The monkey threw a piece of fruit into the store to help him get inside where he then turned all criminal. He managed to escape and presumably went on the lam and made tossing fecal matter the second-biggest criminal activity in a monkey's arsenal.

It's actually the second time the monkey made his way to the store, but the first time he got inside with his devious plan put into motion.

There's no word if the monkey has been apprehended and sent to jail, where it will go from primate to cellmate.

See the whole incident, captured on surveillance cameras, below.