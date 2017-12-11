Montague County Issues Burn Ban

If you live in Montague County, you need to be aware that a burn ban is now in effect there.

Montague County Commissioners issued a 90 day burn ban for all of the unincorporated areas of the county. Even under the ban, certain types of burning for agricultural, firefighter training and welding will be allowed, but with restrictions. Outdoor grilling is also allowed but, again, with restrictions.

It’s been weeks since most areas of North Texas recorded measurable precipitation. While we are not in a drought situation, dry vegetation and high winds can allow a small grass fire to erupt into a major catastrophe with little warning.

View the Montague County burn ban notice below: