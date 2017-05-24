More Cases of Mumps Reported in Wichita County

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is reporting four more cases of mumps in adults have been identified in Wichita County. This brings the total number of cases to six.

Mumps is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus and is best known for the puffy cheeks and swollen jaw that it causes. Those infected have a fever, headache, muscle aches, loss of appetite, or tiredness. An individual can be infected for 12 to 25 days before symptoms may appear.

Anyone not protected against mumps is at risk of getting infected. Mumps spreads through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose, or throat when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. The virus can also be spread by sharing such items as cups, dishes and utensils, or by touching contaminated surfaces.

Health District officials say the best way to protect against mumps is to get the measles-mumps-rubella vaccination (MMR). It is recommended for all children

Children 12 months of age or older should have two doses of MMR vaccine, separated by at least 28 days.

Teenagers and adults without evidence of immunity (protection) to mumps should have two doses of MMR vaccine, separated by at least 28 days.

You can also lower the risk of catching mumps, and many other viruses, by washing your hands often and avoiding touching your face, nose, and mouth. And be sure to cover your face when you cough or sneeze

If you have specific questions about the mumps, please call the Health District at 940-761-7803 or 940-761-7892. For more information on the MMR vaccine, please call the Health District’s Immunization Clinic at 940-761-6841. For more information visit the Health District’s website at health.wichitafallstx.gov