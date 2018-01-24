More Details on Why WWE Released Enzo Amore

9.14 Wrestler shall act at all times with due regard to public morals and conventions during the term of this Agreement. If Wrestler shall have committed or shall commit any act or do anything that is or shall be an offense or violation involving moral turpitude under Federal, state or local laws, or which brings WRESTLER into public disrepute, contempt, scandal or ridicule or which insults or offends the community or any employee, agent, or affiliate of PROMOTER or which injures WRESTLER's reputation in PROMOTER's sole judgment, or diminishes the value of WRESTLER's professional wrestling services to the public or PROMOTER, then at the time of any such act, or any time after PROMOTER learns of such act, PROMOTER shall have the right to fine WRESTLER in an amount to be determined by PROMOTER; and PROMOTER shall have the right to suspend and/or terminate this Agreement forthwith.