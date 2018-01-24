More Details on Why WWE Released Enzo Amore
While some are crying foul over WWE releasing Enzo Amore before his guilt or innocence is proven over recent rape allegations, more details have emerged as to why the company made the decision to terminate the wrestler.
Pro Wrestling Insider reports that several sources said WWE was completely unaware of the accusations against Amore and the on-going investigation until media outlets contacted the company Monday for a comment. Management then approached Amore who admitted to knowing about the investigation but didn't tell his superiors, a direct violation of the company's morality clause in their talent contracts. According to wrestling news site NoDQ.com, the clause in question states:
9.14 Wrestler shall act at all times with due regard to public morals and conventions during the term of this Agreement. If Wrestler shall have committed or shall commit any act or do anything that is or shall be an offense or violation involving moral turpitude under Federal, state or local laws, or which brings WRESTLER into public disrepute, contempt, scandal or ridicule or which insults or offends the community or any employee, agent, or affiliate of PROMOTER or which injures WRESTLER's reputation in PROMOTER's sole judgment, or diminishes the value of WRESTLER's professional wrestling services to the public or PROMOTER, then at the time of any such act, or any time after PROMOTER learns of such act, PROMOTER shall have the right to fine WRESTLER in an amount to be determined by PROMOTER; and PROMOTER shall have the right to suspend and/or terminate this Agreement forthwith.
Vince McMahon was said to be incredibly upset with Amore, who was scheduled to appear during the company's 25th Anniversary of Raw special that night, and kicked Amore out of the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn.
Amore was initially suspended for failing to notify management of the investigation, but its believed the infraction was viewed as the last straw for the controversial wrestler, and the decision was made to release him. It has been reported that Amore's boisterous attitude behind-the-scenes (several have said he is exactly as he portrays himself on-camera) has ruffled the feathers of his fellow performers, resulting in Amore being kicked out of the locker room by the other wrestlers and kicked off the wrestlers' bus during a recent overseas tour. Over the summer, Amore drew negative attention when a stripper from Buffalo, NY publicly accused Amore of being high in the club where she works and bragging to anyone who would listen about how much money he had and how many social media followers he has.