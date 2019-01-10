More Meth Removed from the Streets During Traffic Stop

A traffic stop on I-40 near Conway resulted in a large meth seizure.

At around 12:19 pm on January 4, a DPS Trooper stopped a 2017 Nissan Sentra traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. The Trooper found plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine concealed inside luggage behind the driver’s seat.

The driver of the vehicle is identified as 30-year-old Brendan Martin of Corona, California. A female passenger was identified as 23-year-old Araceli Barrera of Los Angeles. Both Martin and Barrera were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Both were transported to the Randall County Jail and both remained there on a federal hold as of January 10.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Los Angeles to Little Rock, Arkansas. According to justice.gov , a pound of crystal meth could go for up to $30,000.