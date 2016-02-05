What are the Most Annoying Facebook Posts in Texas and Oklahoma?

What are you sick of seeing people post on Facebook? Food pictures? Baby pictures? Personal problems?

Social marketing and public-relations firm Rantic Marketing surveyed over 10,000 Facebook users across all fifty states to see what kind of Facebook posts they are most tired of seeing. Rantic broke Facebook posts down into five categories: Selfies, Baby Pictures, Food Pictures, Political Posts, and Personal Problems.

Overall, America seems to be tired of hearing people rant about their personal problems, topping the list in 21 states, including Texas and Oklahoma. Selfies came in second with 9 states, political posts and food pictures tied with 7 states a piece, with baby pictures trailing by just a single state with 6.

Click to view full image (via adweek.com)