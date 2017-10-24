What Are the Most Popular 2017 Halloween Costumes for Pets?

If you're thinking about getting Fido in the Halloween spirit, may we offer you some inspiration?

Yes, it's not unheard of for animal lovers to dress up their pets -- 16% will put their critters in Halloween costumes this year, reports the National Retail Federation , part of the reason we spend so much on this holiday .

Struggling to come up with the perfect costume for your pet? Take a look at the getups that people are most likely to choose for their four-legged, furry and feathered friends.

Most Popular 2017 Halloween Costumes for Pets

Pumpkin Hot dog Dog, lion or pirate Bumblebee Devil Batman character Ghost Cat Witch Star Wars character

This is good and all, so we feel we must issue a community service alert and remind you that dressing up your goldfish like Dory seems like a no-brainer. Although how exactly you get a costume on a fish is another matter altogether.