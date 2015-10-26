Most Searched Halloween Costumes in Wichita Falls
Thanks to Freightgeist with Google, we now know what costumes we can expect to see at our front doors in Wichita Falls this Halloween.
According to Google Trends, these are the most searched Halloween costumes in Wichita Falls:
I guess the ‘Frozen’ phenomenon hasn’t ended, even a year later.
I guess kids loved the new ‘Pan’ movie.
Nothing against zebras, but it’s kind of random that they are so popular here.
Not shocking at all. This game is basically virtual Lego, kids love it.
I’ll be honest, I had to Google this one. She’s the princess from ‘Brave’.
