Most Searched Halloween Costumes in Wichita Falls

By Stryker October 26, 2015 11:01 AM
Preparations For Halloween Continue As Weekend Festivities Approach
Getty Images

Thanks to Freightgeist with Google, we now know what costumes we can expect to see at our front doors in Wichita Falls this Halloween.

According to Google Trends, these are the most searched Halloween costumes in Wichita Falls:

1

Elsa

 

 

I guess the ‘Frozen’ phenomenon hasn’t ended, even a year later.

 
Via spirithalloween.com
Via spirithalloween.com

 

I guess kids loved the new ‘Pan’ movie.

 
via spirithalloween.com
via spirithalloween.com

3

Zebra

 

 

Nothing against zebras, but it’s kind of random that they are so popular here.

 
via halloweencostumes.com
via halloweencostumes.com

4

Minecraft

 

 

Not shocking at all. This game is basically virtual Lego, kids love it.

 
via spirithalloween.com
via spirithalloween.com

5

Merida

 

 

I’ll be honest, I had to Google this one. She’s the princess from ‘Brave’.

 
via spirithalloween.com
via spirithalloween.com

By the way, any kid who comes to my house dressed as Randy ‘The Macho Man’ Savage gets double candy.

