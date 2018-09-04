One of the Most Scenic Drives in the Country is Not Far From Wichita Falls

One of the most beautiful scenic drives in the country is just a short trip north of Wichita Falls.

We all know how beautiful the Wichita Mountains are. The Wichita Mountains have already been named the most beautiful spot in Oklahoma. Now, the Wichita Mountains scenic byway has been named the most scenic drive in all of Oklahoma. I mean, it does have scenic in its official name, so it had to win.

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

Depending on which time you visit the Wichita Mountains scenic byway, you could be seeing something totally different. "Guests during the warmer months will be met with an explosion of color from countless wildflowers. In the fall, visitors are greeted with the changing colors of autumn from the trees to the various grasses," according to Travel OK .

Wichita Mountains - Mt. Scott (Aaron Galloway)

There is countless wildlife you could encounter as the drive runs through the Wichita Mountains animal refuge. The iconic bison are definitely a favorite amongst people, but it is home to 50 species of mammals, 240 species of birds, 64 species of reptiles and amphibians, 36 fish species and 806 species of plants.

The Wichita Mountains scenic byway is considered the following routes if you want to check it out.

Wichita Mountains Scenic Byway (Federal Highway Administration)

It begins at Apache and extending west on Hwy 19 to the Hwy 58/19 junction. The byway then proceeds north and south on Hwy 58 to Carnegie in the north and Medicine Park in the south. From Carnegie, the byway proceeds west on Hwy 9 to Mountain View and south on Hwy 115 to the junction of Hwy 49 and Hwy 115. From Medicine Park in the south, the byway extends east on Hwy 49 to I-44 and west on Hwy 49 through the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.