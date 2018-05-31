Wichita Falls Man Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Kell Blvd

One person was sent to the hospital this morning after a motorcycle accident on the Kell West access road at the intersection of Arthur Street in Wichita Falls.

First responders were called to the scene at 8:23 a.m. According to police, a van was traveling west on the Kell access road with the motorcycle driving behind it. Police say the motorcycle slammed into the back of the van as it turned onto Arthur St.

One witness who stopped to help said the driver of the motorcycle flipped several times after hitting the van.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to United Regional and then care flighted to a hospital in Dallas/Fort Worth with a significant leg injury, but no other life-threatening injuries. The rider was wearing a helmet.