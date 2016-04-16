Never has a case of bad luck been so closely followed by a case of good luck.

The bad luck: this motorcyclist in New Zealand fell off his bike at an intersection and slid clear across the roadway while a van came barreling right at him.

The good luck: somehow, the van managed to avoid hitting the biker, even though it looked like there was no doubt he'd get run over.

Even more amazing: the guy gets up and walks right back to his bike like nothing happened. That's one tough dude, bordering on superhero. How he managed to live through this ideal is a bigger mystery than figuring out the capital of New Zealand (it's Auckland -- you're welcome).

Some guardian angel was definitely looking over the biker's shoulder -- at least he was after he looked away for a split second.