MoviePass Continues To Dominate as It Tops 2 Million Subscribers

The year is 2020. Every human being has a MoviePass . Netflix runs Hollywood . And all TV shows are revivals . OK, we’re not there yet , but that sure as heck sounds like our not-so-distant future. When it comes to MoviePass, things are only growing for the theatrical subscription service. After dropping their prices down to a too-great-to-pass-up-deal last August, the company has only raked in more and more subscribers, and today they’ve topped 2 million.

Back in August, the company slashed its prices to just $9.95 a month, meaning members can check out one movie per day for less than your average Netflix subscription – is a MoviePass vs. Netflix war also in our near future? Back in January, the company reported that they’d reached 1.5 million, and now, just a month later, they’ve sent out an additional half million red membership cards. In a statement, CEO of MoviePass parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics Ted Farnsworth said, “MoviePass is attracting people back to the movie theaters by lowering their cost, which we believe is transformational for the industry.”

It’s no surprise really; almost everyone I know who cares about movies and regularly visits the theater has a MoviePass. It’s also no surprise that the subscriptions have skyrocketed this time of year; with so few noteworthy new releases in January, most folks spend this time catching up on Oscar nominees and films they missed over the holidays. Just yesterday, MoviePass revealed their subscribers have generated nearly $130 million in box office sales for this year’s Oscar nominees.

So clearly, people are flocking to sign up for the service. But with so many new subscribers flooding in, there’s even more pressure on MoviePass to up their game, and keep customers happy. Their website and mobile app crashed last year when they first dropped prices, and their app is still riddled with bugs (not to mention their current beef with AMC ). I’ve used my MoviePass about 10 times so far, but two of those times I had aggravating issues with the app that took nearly 20 minutes to resolve. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a great deal if you’re a movie fan, but it’s not perfect, at least yet.