Movies At The Market Presents The Goonies This Friday Night

Hey You Guys! Don't miss The Goonies this Friday evening at Movies At The Market !

Movies At The Market is a series of classic films presented free of charge at the Farmers Market at the corner of 8th and Ohio downtown . The film will be shown inside the Farmers Market building, but come dressed for the weather outside and bring your own lawn chairs. There will be food and drink available at the event.

To make this Friday evening even better, it's Nostalgia Night so break out your favorite 1985 clothing and embarrass your kids! Leg warmers, parachute pants, huge earrings, fingerless gloves, Members Only jackets, you know you still have it all! Bonus points if you can show up in a mid '80s vehicle!

Treat your kids to one of your favorite movies from 1985, or just treat yourself to a trip down memory lane. Remember, " Goonies never say die! "

The Goonies is presented by Downtown Wichita Falls Development , the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market and Texoma Community Credit Union , and starts at 6:45 Friday evening. The final film in this series will be presented on the last Friday in March.