Some MSU students followed around three local music acts and even got to do an interview with Bowling for Soup when they were in town.

In case you didn't know this, to graduate from Midwestern State University with a degree in Mass Communication, you need to do a 15-minute documentary. You may have seen another one of these earlier this week on 'Mr. Midwestern'.

Shoutout to one of our former interns here at the station Mandy Saal, this is her group's documentary. It's called 'Vocal Locals' (awesome title guys), they followed around three different music acts. I took the liberty of finding all these acts' Facebook pages. Give them all a follow. They're The Paino Room, Ground Floor and Rising and Dem Ledesma Boyz. The group also got an interview with Bowling for Soup when they were here for the Saint Patrick's Day Downtown Street Festival.

Great job guys, but I still don't think you beat my group's documentary.