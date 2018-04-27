They said I was slandering them, that I was sworn to secrecy, but when it comes to someone’s mental health and well-being, I’m not sworn to secrecy. This was not fraternal business. This is something that could get a fraternity in a lot of trouble, especially in these days.

I did something that I thought was right, and I get expelled for a reason that is quite ridiculous. I really believe I did the right thing, and I stand by what I did. I don’t regret what I did. I can stand in a mirror and be proud of what I did. But I don’t think the people in Kappa Sigma recognize that.