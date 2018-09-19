MSU Texas to Mark the Anniversary of the Passing of Robert Grays With 24 Acts of Kindness

It was one year ago today that we lost MSU cornerback Robert Grays after he succumbed to a neck injury he had suffered on the field against A&M-Kingsville.

In his honor, student-athletes from each of MSU’s athletic programs will perform 24 Acts of Kindness this week – a reference to his jersey number, which has since been retired.

Teams have performed acts of kindness like greeting students at Zundy Elementary, repairing divots at the golf course, cleaning trays at Mavericks Corner, offering a free soccer clinic, writing notes of gratitude, assisting with a shoe drive and more.

The entire community is encouraged to honor Robert with their own acts of kindness. Share your tribute via social media using the hashtag #24Strong.