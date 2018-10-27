‘Multiple Casualties’ at Synagogue Shooting in Pittsburgh

Initial reports coming from a multiple casualty shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh, PA, are saying that 8 people are dead and several others are injured . The suspect is alive.

KDKA, the local CBS affiliate, is reporting that the suspect is a white male and was talking with the SWAT team . He was crawling and injured.

There was a shootout with officers, who used their cars as shields. Two officers were reportedly injured.

The Tree of Life Synagogue was holding its Saturday services. The congregation is Conservative Jewish.

Story is developing....