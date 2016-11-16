Multiple Injuries in Multi-Vehicle Accident on Fairway [PHOTOS]

It's been a busy afternoon for Wichita Falls first responders. At 3:30 Wednesday afternoon they were called to a multi-vehicle accident on Fairway and Coronado.

According to police on the scene, a black Jeep was southbound on Fairway when it hit a curb and came over the center, hitting a blue Chevy Z71 pickup that was northbound on Fairway. The truck then struck a red Ford Escape that was also headed north.

The male driver of the truck and female driver of the Jeep were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the second major accident in a matter of hours in Wichita Falls. Around 1:00 this afternoon, the jaws of life were needed after a rollover accident on Kell East.