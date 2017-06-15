Multiple Injuries Reported in Accident on Kell West
Wichita Falls Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at Kell West and Harrison shortly before 3 pm Thursday.
KAUZ reports that one vehicle was north bound on Harrison, the other west bound on Kell. The crash sent several of the occupants of an SUV to the hospital. Seven children and three adults were in that vehicle. Police say none of the injuries appear to be life threatening.
The driver of the pickup was not hospitalized. Police are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the crash.