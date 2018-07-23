A search warrant led to a big bust in Wichita Falls last Friday, July 20.

At around 1:00 pm, officers with the WFPD’s Organized Crime and Tactical and Gang Task Force units served a narcotics search warrant in the 2700 block of Holliday Road.

A total of 47 grams of THC wax, 18 marijuana plants and 14 firearms were located and seized during the search. One of the firearms had previously been reported stolen.

27-year-old Joel Moreno was taken into custody and transported to the Wichita County Jail without incident. Moreno was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a substance in penalty group two.