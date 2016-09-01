These Are the 84 Hate Groups Active in Texas Right Now

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, there are 892 hate groups currently operating in the United States. Eighty four of them are located in Texas.

The SPLC breaks down the name and location of hate groups in the U.S. in its Hate Map. The organization defines a hate group as having "beliefs or practices that attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics."

According to their study, there's been a 14 percent increase in the total number of U.S. hate groups and a 42 percent increase in anti-Muslim hate groups since 2014.

The Break Down

Of the 84 hate groups active in the Lone Star State, 52 of them are part of the Ku Klux Klan. Most of Texas' KKK groups are based in East Texas cities, including Maud, Marshall, Simms, Texarkana, Canton and Tyler.

One anti-immigrant hate group, Camp Lonestar , is based in Brownsville.

Four anti-LGBT hate groups are located in Texas: the Stedfast Baptist Church in Fort Worth; Probe Ministries in Plano; Conservative Republicans of Texas in Houston; and Tom Brown Ministries in El Paso.

Two hate groups are anti-Muslim. They are the Bureau on American Islamic Relations in Irving and Houston's Stop the Islamization of the World.

There are 10 Black Separatist hate groups in Texas. The Nation of Islam has groups based in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. Israel United in Christ has groups in Corpus Christi, Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio. And the New Black Panther Party in Houston.

There are three groups classified as "general hate" in Texas. Power of Prophecy in Austin, Repent Amarillo in Amarillo and Tony Alamo Christian Ministries in Texarkana.

Two neo-confederate hate groups are currently active: The League of the South in La Porte, and the Southern National Congress.

Neo-Nazi hate groups active in Texas right now include the American Nazi Party, The Texas Creativity Movement, Dallas' National Socialist Movement and Mauriceville's Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance.

One Racist Skinhead group called Vinlanders Texas is currently active.

The five active White Nationalist hate groups are: carolynyeager.net (Kerrville); American Freedom Party (Granbury); Council of Conservative Citizens (Irving); White Trash Rebel (Keller); and Faith and Heritage.

There are currently no active hate groups based out of West Texas according to the SPLC.