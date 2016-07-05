Take a look at this photo. That's the very definition of "pigging out."

Famed competitive eater Joey Chestnut, 32, blew away the competition at Nathan's annual International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island on July 4th when he scarfed down a record 70 hot dogs in 10 minutes (and you thought you overdid it at your Independence Day barbecue).

Chestnut easily crushed the second place finisher of 53 and smashed Chestnut's own record of 69, which he set three years ago, proving that it was a definitely a "wiener take all" event.

There's no word whether he set the record for most bottles of Pepto-Bismol consumed.

Watch Chestnut do his thing below.