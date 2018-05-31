National Petition Demands Maximum Punishment For Wichita Falls Girls Who Tortured Cat

Dear District Attorney Shelton,

A kitten reportedly endured heinous torture and died at the hands of two teenage girls. A gruesome video reportedly showed the teenagers disemboweling the live kitten with a knife. We demand justice for this poor kitten.

A concerned parent contacted Wichita Falls police after she saw a graphic Snapchat video reportedly showing the torture and killing of a young kitten. The video reportedly depicted a 14-year-old girl stabbing the kitten in the head with a knife and then showed the poor animal being slammed down onto the ground. At the end of the video, the teenager can reportedly be seen disemboweling the kitten. The teenager has been arrested and is currently residing in a juvenile detention center. Per police, a second teenager will also likely be arrested, and both will face animal cruelty charges.

If guilty, these teenagers are a danger to animals and must be punished. We demand that you seek the maximum penalty in this case.

