Nationwide Vegetable Recall Alert Issued by FDA

Mann Packing Company, based in Salinas, CA, has issued a voluntary recall of a large number of vegetable items sold at both the retail and food service level. The USDA has published the complete list of items. The recall is in response to a positive test for listeria on a random product sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The recalled items were sold at Wal-Mart, HEB, Aldi and Target stores acorss the U.S. and Canada. The FDA says no illnesses have been reported in connection with any of the Mann Packing Company products so far. Listeria can cause serious and even fatal infection in persons with weekend immune systems. The elderly and very young children are most susceptible.