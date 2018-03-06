Nearly 500 Pounds of Marijuana Seized by Wichita County Sheriff

Another day, another big weed bust on Highway 287.

At around 12:40 p.m. on Friday, March 2, deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office stopped an RV for going seven miles-per-hour over the posted speed limit on U.S. 287 near Loop 11.

While conducting the stop, the deputies suspected the vehicle was being used for narcotics smuggling due to “deceptive behavior” observed during the stop. Deputies requested consent to search the vehicle, but it was never clear if the driver, identified as 39-year-old Jake Phong To, gave consent for the search.

A WCSO K-9 deputy was called to the scene to conduct a free air sniff around the outside of the vehicle. A probable cause search of the RV was conducted after the K-9 gave a positive alert for narcotics.

Deputies discovered cardboard boxes and suitcases containing several clear vacuum sealed packages filled with a leafy green substance believed to be marijuana in the rear bedroom of the RV. The substance tested positive for marijuana after a field test was conducted. The total weight of the marijuana was 480 pounds.

Several THC electronic cigarette cartridges were also discovered at a total weight of about 12.2 pounds.

To and the passenger, 60-year-old Loan Thi Tran – both listed as being from Gulfport, Mississippi – were taken into custody and transported to the Wichita County Jail where they were charged with possession of marijuana over 50 pounds but less than 2,000 pounds and delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group two weighing more than 400 pounds.