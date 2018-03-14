Something had to fill those 700 TV and movie slots, so Netflix may be getting into the news business. Reports suggest the streaming giant is looking into its own “weekly news magazine show” in the vein of 60 Minutes or 20/20.

MarketWatch reports that Netflix has “spotted a hole in the market for a current affairs TV show encompassing both sides of the political divide and are seeking to fill it,” though the project is not expected to get off the ground anytime in the immediate future. The streaming service is said to be looking into how best to make the prospect economically viable without “having to compromise its production and the integrity of its news gathering operation.” News programs are notoriously difficult to make cost-effective, and much of Netflix’s market strategy lies in content with no expiration date.

It’s an idea worth considering in light of Netflix’s recent ventures, which are now said to include potential streaming deals with Barack and Michelle Obama. Other talk-oriented programming has taken on a topical focus as well, including shows with David Letterman, Joel McHale, Daily Show alum Hasan Minhaj, Michelle Wolf and more. Netflix is expected to spend $8 billion on content in 2018, which could rise to $12.2 billion by 2020.

Netflix had no official comment on the matter, but will the streaming service soon fill our every onscreen need?