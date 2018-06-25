Netflix watchers can catch the Jurassic Park trilogy of films in July, along with USA Network series The Sinner and new seasons of Shameless and Orange is the New Black.

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in July:

July 1

Blue Bloods Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Hawaii Five-O Season 8

Interview with the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Madam Secretary Season 4

Menace II Society

NCIS Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

Queens of Comedy Season 2

Rica, Famosa, Latina Seasons 1-4

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

The Boondock Saints

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Princess Diaries

The Voices

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

July 2

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Good Witch Season 4

King of Peking

Romina

The Sinner Season 1

July 3

The Comedy Lineup - Netflix Original

July 5

Blue Valentine

July 6

Anne with an E Season 2 - Netflix Original

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: Freshly Brewed - Netflix Original

First Team: Juventus Part B - Netflix Original

Free Rein Season 2 - Netflix Original

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons Season 2 - Netflix Original

Sacred Games - Netflix Original

Samantha! - Netflix Original

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course - Netflix Original

The Fosters Season 5

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter - Netflix Original

The Skin of the Wolf - Netflix Original

White Fang - Netflix Original

July 7

Scream 4

July 9

Lockup: Extended Stay Collection 1

July 10

Drug Lords Season 2 - Netflix Original

July 12

Gone Baby Gone

July 13

How It Ends - Netflix Original

Jim Jefferies: This is Me Now - Netflix Original

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Sugar Rush - Netflix Original

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants - Netflix Original

July 15

Bonusfamiljen Season 2 - Netflix Original

Going for Gold

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale Part 2 - Netflix Original

July 20

Amazing Interiors - Netflix Original

Dark Tourist - Netflix Original

Deep Undercover Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose - Netflix Original

Father of the Year - Netflix Original

Fix It and Finish It Collection 3

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh Season 4 - Netflix Original

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot - Netflix Original

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After - Netflix Original

Last Chance U: INDY Part 1 - Netflix Original

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia Season 2 - Netflix Original

July 22

An Education

Disney's Bolt

July 24

The Warning - Netflix Original

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial - Netflix Original

July 27

Cupcake & Dino - General Services

Extinction - Netflix Original

Orange is the New Black Season 6 - Netflix Original

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome - Netflix Original

The Bleeding Edge - Netflix Original

The Worst Witch Season 2 - Netflix Original

Welcome to the Family - Netflix Original

July 28

Shameless Season 8

The Company Men

July 29

Her

Sofia the First Season 4

July 30

A Very Secret Service Season 2 - Netflix Original

July 31

Terrace House: Opening Doors Part 3 - Netflix Original

New Netflix movie premiere dates

June 22: Us and Them - Netflix Original

August 3: Like Father - Netflix Original

August 10: The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society - Netflix Original

August 17: To All the Boys I've Loved Before - Netflix Original

September 7: Sierra Burgess is a Loser - Netflix Original

Coming soon

El Chapo Season 3

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in July:

July 1

Alive

Along Came Polly

An Honest Liar

Beerfest

Before Midnight

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cocktail

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Women

Michael Clayton

Midnight in Paris

Mixed Signals

More Than a Game

Pandemic

Piglet's Big Movie

Rugrats Go Wild

Scary Movie

Scream 3

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Art of War

Tropic Thunder

V for Vendetta

July 2

Breakfast at Tiffany's

July 8

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Real Husbands of Hollywood Seasons 1-5

July 9

Ratchet and Clank

Serena

July 11

Alice Through the Looking Glass

July 14

Wild Hogs

July 15

Convergence

Lockup: State Prisons Collection 1

Small is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

July 16

Changeling

Wanted

July 29

The Den

July 30

A Cinderella Story

Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot

Swing State

By Annie Martin, UPI.com