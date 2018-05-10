New Country Band With Member From Texoma Climbing Charts

What is it about Vernon, Texas, that seems to produce musicians? Roy Orbison was born there in 1936 and now Adam Smithwick, bass player for Radio Romance, is doing really well in Nashville. If Adam's name sounds familiar, there’s a reason. He not only grew up in and around Vernon but attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls as one of the Presidential Distinguished Scholarship Recipients.

The rest of the band is made up of Sam Hayes on lead vocals, Josh Gramling on guitar, and Moises Padilla on drums.

It looks like Radio Romance is poised to go big-time with their very first single, Weekend, breaking into the Billboard Country Top 50 earlier this week! As if that’s not enough, they were also just named Champion in the NASH Next Challenge and will join the bill at Nashville’s CMA Fest on June 7th on the Breakout Stage.

While we love to see exciting new bands – and Radio Romance takes pains to point out that they are a BAND, not a vocal group – it’s even better when there’s a connection to North Texas.

We’d like to thank Adam’s father, Mark Smithwick, for bragging just a little bit about his son and telling us about this great new band. Good luck, guys! We’re looking forward to a lot of hits from you!