New Details Revealed in Jody Wade Arrest

New details are out on the November 9 arrest of Wichita Falls business owner Jody Wade. KFDX reports that Wade was observed by DPS trooper driving erratically on Central Freeway at around 4 pm last Thursday. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and detected 'the strong odor of alcohol on Wade's breath'.

Wade reportedly admitted to consuming both mixed drinks and beer before getting behind the wheel. Wade was administered a field sobriety test and had agreed to a breathalyzer test, but refused the test once he arrived at the Wichita County Jail. Wade was taken to United Regional where a blood sample was drawn on a warrant.

Wade was also charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm. Wade told the arresting officer he had a firearm in the console of his SUV. Wade is reportedly licensed to carry a firearm, but because he was charged with a crime greater than a Class B Misdemeanor, he could not legally carry the weapon.