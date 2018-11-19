New Drug May Aid with Peanut Allergies

Food allergies can be among the worst, and millions suffer from peanut allergies. According to reports form The New England Journal of Medicine , a new drug that may help children suffering from peanut allergies is up for a final review from the Food and Drug Administration.

USA Today reports that the findings were presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting on November 18 th . The most recent trial involved patients ranging in age from 4 to 17, nearly all of whom experienced some type of reaction during the year-long study.

Co-author and allergist Jay Lieberman, vice chair of the ACAAI Food Allergy Committee, expects the drug could be approved for use later next year. "This is not a quick fix, and it doesn't mean people with [a] peanut allergy will be able to eat peanuts whenever they want," Lieberman said in a statement . "But it is definitely a breakthrough."

Two thirds of the children in the study could tolerate two peanuts daily after nine to 12 months of treatment. About half of the 551 total subjects could consume up to four peanuts a day, according to the article published by Times Record News .