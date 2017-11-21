New Netflix Instant Releases: December 2017

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire…Baby Groot nipping at your toes… That’s right. Netflix is giving subscribers an early Christmas gift in December as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits the streaming service — just in time for your family gatherings (or avoidance thereof). Unfortunately, with Disney set to launch their own streaming service, you won’t be able to enjoy the studio’s films on Netflix for much longer. Thankfully, there are a ton of other great, non-Disney movies hitting the service next month.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is the obvious standout, but there’s plenty more to add to your queue in December, including several Netflix Original projects. There’s Judd Apatow: The Return, which follows the filmmaker’s return to his stand-up roots, and Wormwood, Errol Morris’ six-part series which blends fiction with documentary to explore a 60-year-old death mystery. Next month also brings new seasons of Peaky Blinders and The Crown, as well as older favorites like Ace Ventura and The Santa Clause.

Netflix’s full December lineup:

December 1

8 Mile

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Hail King Julien: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A StoryBots Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August Rush

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Dark: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Diana: In Her Own Words

Dreamcatcher

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Easy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Exporting Raymond

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Full Metal Jacket

Hitch

My Happy Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nacho Libre

Sahara

The Farthest – Voyager in Space

The Little Rascals

The Wackness

The Young Victoria

Tyson

V for Vendetta

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 4

Voyeur — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While You Were Sleeping

December 4

When Calls the Heart: Season 4

December 5

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

December 6

Trolls Holiday Special

December 8

El Camino Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Crown: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 11

Catwoman

The Magicians: Season 2

December 12

Disney’s The Santa Clause

Disney’s The Santa Clause 2

Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Judd Apatow: The Return — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 14

41 Dogs in My Home

A&E: When Patients Attack

Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1

Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4

December 15

A Five Star Life

Christmas Inheritance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Discovering Bigfoot

El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5

Erased: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Freeway: Crack In The System

Neverlake

Pottersville

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

The Haunting of Helena

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer

The Ranch: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trollhunters: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultimate Beastmaster — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wormwood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 18

Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 19

Miss Me This Christmas

Russell Howard: Recalibrate — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Indian Detective: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

You Can’t Fight Christmas

December 20

La Casa de Papel: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 21

Peaky Blinders: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 22

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bright — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dope: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rosario Tijeras: Season 1

The Toys That Made Us: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 23

Creep 2

Myths & Monsters: Season 1

December 25

Cable Girls: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Planet Earth II

December 26

Todd Barry: Spicy Honey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Travelers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Beat Bugs: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Pororo: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Skylanders Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

December 27

Pusher

December 29

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killer Legends

La Mante: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shelter

The Climb — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 31