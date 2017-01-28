New Netflix Instant Releases: February 2017

January’s almost over, and when the calendar rolls over to February, there will be a whole new batch of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix for your streaming pleasure. This month’s highlights include a few big recent premieres (like Pixar’s latest hit, Finding Dory), and a few big Netflix Originals (like the new series Santa Clarita Diet starring Drew Barrymore). The recent Sundance hit I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore shows up next month, and if you’re looking for something to watch on Valentine’s day there’s also a “big, sexy” special starring Michael Bolton. There’s no way that could work out badly for you.

Here’s the full list of February 2017 releases on Netflix:

February 1

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Balto (1995)

Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)

Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)

Contact (1997)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Disney’s Finding Dory (2016)

Eleven P.M. (1928)

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)

Gun Runners (2015)

Hell-Bound Train (1930)

Highly Strung (2015)

Hot Biskits (1931)

I Am Sun Mu (2016)

Invincible (2006)

Les beaux malaises: Seasons 1-4 (2014)

Magic Mike (2012)

Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)

Mother With a Gun (2016)

Paris Is Burning (1990)

Project X (1987)

Silver Streak (1976)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)

The Five Heartbeats (1995)

The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)

The Girl From Chicago (1932)

The Longest Day (1962)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Twilight (2008)

Woman in Gold (2015)

February 2

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)

Frequency: Season 1

February 3

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Imperial Dreams (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Santa Clarita Diet (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

February 4

Superbad (2007)

February 5

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It (2014)

Los herederos (2015)

February 6

Girls Lost (2015)

Me, Myself and Her (2015)

February 7

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

February 8

Timepos Felices (2014)

Girl Asleep (2015)

February 10

Abstract: The Art of Design (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

David Brent: Life on the Road (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

February 11

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)

Stronger Than the World (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

February 12

Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

February 13

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)

Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)

February 14

Girlfriend’s Day (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

King Cobra (2016)

Project MC²: Part 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

White Nights (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

February 15

Aram, Aram (2015)

Before I Go to Sleep (2014)

Fire Song (2015)

February 16

Milk (2008)

Sundown (2016)

February 17

Chef’s Table: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Kill Ratio (2016)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

February 19

Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)

Growing Up Wild (2016)

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)

When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)

February 23

Sausage Party (2016)

February 24

I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Legend Quest: Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Ultimate Beastmaster (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

VeggieTales in the City: Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

February 26

Night Will Fall (2016)

February 27

Brazilian Western (2013)

February 28