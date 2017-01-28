New Netflix Instant Releases: February 2017
January’s almost over, and when the calendar rolls over to February, there will be a whole new batch of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix for your streaming pleasure. This month’s highlights include a few big recent premieres (like Pixar’s latest hit, Finding Dory), and a few big Netflix Originals (like the new series Santa Clarita Diet starring Drew Barrymore). The recent Sundance hit I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore shows up next month, and if you’re looking for something to watch on Valentine’s day there’s also a “big, sexy” special starring Michael Bolton. There’s no way that could work out badly for you.
Here’s the full list of February 2017 releases on Netflix:
February 1
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)
Babe (1995)
Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
Balto (1995)
Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)
Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)
Contact (1997)
Corpse Bride (2005)
Disney’s Finding Dory (2016)
Eleven P.M. (1928)
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)
Gun Runners (2015)
Hell-Bound Train (1930)
Highly Strung (2015)
Hot Biskits (1931)
I Am Sun Mu (2016)
Invincible (2006)
Les beaux malaises: Seasons 1-4 (2014)
Magic Mike (2012)
Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)
Mother With a Gun (2016)
Paris Is Burning (1990)
Project X (1987)
Silver Streak (1976)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)
The Five Heartbeats (1995)
The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)
The Girl From Chicago (1932)
The Longest Day (1962)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Twilight (2008)
Woman in Gold (2015)
February 2
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)
Frequency: Season 1
February 3
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Imperial Dreams (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Santa Clarita Diet (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
February 4
Superbad (2007)
February 5
Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It (2014)
Los herederos (2015)
February 6
Girls Lost (2015)
Me, Myself and Her (2015)
February 7
Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
February 8
Timepos Felices (2014)
Girl Asleep (2015)
February 10
Abstract: The Art of Design (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
David Brent: Life on the Road (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
February 11
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)
Stronger Than the World (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
February 12
Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)
February 13
Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)
Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)
February 14
Girlfriend’s Day (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
King Cobra (2016)
Project MC²: Part 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
White Nights (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
February 15
Aram, Aram (2015)
Before I Go to Sleep (2014)
Fire Song (2015)
February 16
Milk (2008)
Sundown (2016)
February 17
Chef’s Table: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Kill Ratio (2016)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
February 19
Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)
Growing Up Wild (2016)
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)
When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)
February 23
Sausage Party (2016)
February 24
I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Legend Quest: Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Ultimate Beastmaster (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
VeggieTales in the City: Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
February 26
Night Will Fall (2016)
February 27
Brazilian Western (2013)
February 28
Be Here Now (2015)
Mike Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)