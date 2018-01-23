New Netflix Instant Releases: February 2018

If you’re looking to nurse your hangover from the buzz of this morning’s Oscar nominations, Netflix has the cure for what ails you. Although you won’t find any of this year’s prestigious nominees among the list of February’s new streaming releases, you will find plenty of great movies and TV shows to add to your monster-sized queues. Next month’s additions include fresh Original series like Altered Carbon and The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale, as well as the usual assortment of films ranging from beloved classics (GoodFellas!) to new releases (Mute).

Subscribers itching for some fresh binge-worthy content should take note of Altered Carbon, the new sci-fi series based on the book by Richard K. Morgan and starring Joel Kinnaman. Those nostalgic for the weekly humor of The Soup will want to check out Joel McHale’s new series, while those longing for ye olde days of classic late night will want to queue up the next installment of David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction (with George Clooney).

Among February’s new movie additions are the documentary Seeing Allred, Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln, Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy, and Mute — the latest sci-fi effort from Moon director Duncan Jones, which stars Paul Rudd and Alexander Skarsgard. Read on for the full list of new titles coming to Netflix Instant next month:

February 1

3000 Miles to Graceland
42 Grams
Aeon Flux
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Ella Enchanted
Extract
GoodFellas
How the Beatles Changed the World
John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
Lovesick
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Men in Black
National Parks Adventure
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Paint It Black
Scream 3
The Hurt Locker
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Z Nation: Season 4

February 2

Altered Carbon: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cabin Fever
Coach Snoop: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On Body and Soul — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 6

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Valor: Season 1

February 8

6 Days
The Emoji Movie

February 9

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seeing Allred — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ritual — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Trader (Sovdagari) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
When We First Met — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 14

Greenhouse Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love Per Square Foot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 15

Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
Re:Mind: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 16

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Evan Almighty
Everything Sucks!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Irreplaceable You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First Team: Juventus: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 17

Blood Money

February 18

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 19

Dismissed
FullMetal Alchemist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 20

Bates Motel: Season 5
The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 21

Forgotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lincoln
The Bachelors

February 22

Atomic Puppet: Season 1

February 23

Marseille: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mute — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seven Seconds: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ugly Delicious: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 24

Jeepers Creepers 3

February 26

El Vato: Season 2
Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
People You May Know
Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2
Winnie

February 27

Derren Brown: The Push — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

