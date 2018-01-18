What’s New on Amazon Prime: February 2018

If you want to make the most of your Amazon Prime subscription next month and you don’t need to buy regular shipments of diapers and formula (to pick a random example that is in no way drawn from my actual real life), here’s where to start: With the full list of what’s headed to the streaming service in February. The highlights include new episodes of Mozart in the Jungle and The Tick, along with catalogue titles like The Warriors, Rollerball, and Manhunter. Plus Steven Soderbergh’s awesome Logan Lucky shows up next month as well; if you missed that one in theaters, now’s your chance to correct that mistake.