What’s New on Netflix: November 2018

Already feeling behind on the bajillion shows and movies that have debuted on Netflix this fall? The streaming service has dropped so many new Originals that to catch up on everything from the past three months alone, you’d have to watch 7.5 hours of Netflix, every day . Well, that number is about to skyrocket next month!

In November Netflix will overflow with 58 – yes 58! – new Original movies and TV shows. There’s the final season of House of Cards , a new Coen brothers western, that movie where Chris Pine gets totally naked , a lost Orson Welles film (which you should really try to see in a theater if you can), new episodes of The Great British Bake-Off , and so much more. There’s a bunch of awesome new non-Originals too, like Children of Men , Green Room , Cloverfield , and Doctor Strange , and tons more.

Read on for the full list of everything coming to Netflix in November:

November 1

Angela’s Christmas (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

A trip to church with her family on Christmas Eve gives young Angela an extraordinary idea. A heartwarming tale based on a story by Frank McCourt.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cape Fear

Children of Men

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloverfield

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Doctor Strange

Fair Game (Director’s Cut)

Follow This: Part 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

BuzzFeed reporters research sexbots, superbug snipers and more in the third installment of this documentary series.

From Dusk Till Dawn

Good Will Hunting

Jet Li’s Fearless

Julie & Julia

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sixteen Candles

Stink!

The English Patient

The Judgement (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

After a traumatic incident at a party makes her a target of gossip and derision, a young college student tries to change her school’s toxic culture.

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Transcendence

Vaya

November 2

Brainchild (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

From germs and emotions to social media and more, it’s the science of your world explained in a way that’s refreshingly relatable.

House of Cards : Season 6 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

With Frank out of the picture, Claire Underwood steps fully into her own as the first woman president, but faces formidable threats to her legacy.

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

This documentary chronicles Johnny Cash’s 1970 visit to the White House, where Cash’s shifting ideals clashed with Richard Nixon’s policies.

The Holiday Calendar (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

A talented photographer stuck in a dead-end job inherits an antique Advent calendar that may be predicting the future – and pointing her toward love.

The Other Side of the Wind (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

A completion and restoration of Orson Welles’s unfinished film, this satire follows the final days of a legendary director striving for a comeback.

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

This engaging documentary explores Orson Welles’s unfinished film, “The Other Side of the Wind,” which he worked on for a decade before his death.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! : Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

With her sunny attitude, Poppy leads her friends in rescuing Mr. Dinkles, supporting Guy Diamond’s new invention and teaching Smidge to be helpful.

November 3

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

November 4

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

In this weekly show, Hasan Minhaj brings his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to explore the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.

November 5

Homecoming : Season 1

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

With a rapid-fire lesson in overlooked Latin history, Colombian-American actor John Leguizamo comes to Netflix with his one-man Broadway show John Leguizamo: Latin History For Morons. Examining 3,000 years of Latino history, Leguizamo charts everything from a satirical recap of Aztec and Incan history to stories of Latin patriots in the American Civil War, revealing how whitewashed history truly is. Latin History For Morons earned a 2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Play on Broadway.

November 7

Into the Forest

November 8

The Sea of Trees

November 9

Beat Bugs : Season 3( NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Music keeps the Beat Bugs going and points the way to problem-solving solutions in another season of fun and adventure.

La Reina del Flow (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.

Medal of Honor (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

This emotional docudrama tells the stories of Medal of Honor recipients from U.S. military operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and more.

Outlaw King (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

This period drama follows Robert the Bruce’s battle to regain control after being made an outlaw by the King of England for taking the Scottish Crown.

Spirit Riding Free : Season 7 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Seasons change, and so do Lucky’s adventures, whether she’s racing through the snow, outsmarting villains or soaring high in the sky!

Super Drags (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Three gay friends, working by day at a department store, lead double lives as crime-fighting superhero drag queens.

The Great British Baking Show : Collection 6 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The mouth-watering contest returns to the big white tent with 12 new bakers and another season bursting with delicious surprises.

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Brother-and-sister detectives Toby and Teri are back on the case, helping others, being brave – and asking big questions about the world around them.

Westside (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Westside offers an unscripted and deeply personal glimpse into the journeys of nine young L.A.-based musicians as they follow their dreams. Each episode sheds light on their creative processes and personal struggles, interspersing cinema verité-style documentary footage with beautifully produced music videos featuring original songs.

November 12

Green Room

November 13

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Grammy-winning singer Loudon Wainwright III reflects on the close but complicated relationships between fathers and sons in this intimate evening of music and storytelling, from executive producer Judd Apatow, director Christopher Guest and produced by Funny Or Die.

Oh My Ghost (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

When a skilled but timid chef is possessed by a sassy spirit, her newfound confidence catches the eye of her longtime crush, a culinary hotshot.

Warrior (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

A war veteran plagued by guilt over his final mission teams up with his best friend’s widow to infiltrate a dangerous Copenhagen biker gang.

November 15

May The Devil Take You (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

When her estranged father falls into a mysterious coma, a young woman seeks answers at his old villa, where she and her stepsister uncover dark truths.

The Crew (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Work-life balance breaks down for Paris’s most gifted armed robbers when a grave mistake forces them to work for a crime boss in a high-stakes heist.

November 16

Cam (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Her online life’s been stolen. Her real life’s unraveling. There’s only one way out: beat the impersonator at her own game.

Narcos: Mexico (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

See the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel as an American DEA agent learns the danger of targeting narcos in Mexico.

Ponysitters Club: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Skye and the Rescue Ranch gang return for another round of action-packed adventure, incredible friendship and adorable animals.

Prince of Peoria (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

When an easygoing 13-year-old prince goes incognito as a U.S. exchange student, he strikes up an unlikely friendship with a fastidious overachiever.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

In this reboot of the ‘80s series, a magic sword transforms an orphan girl into warrior She-Ra, who unites a rebellion to fight against evil.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Saddle up for six tales about the American frontier from the unique minds of Joel and Ethan Coen, who wrote and directed this anthology.

The Break-Up

The Kominsky Method (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Michael Douglas stars as a briefly successful actor turned revered Hollywood acting coach. A Chuck Lorre comedy series also featuring Alan Arkin.

The Princess Switch (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

When a down-to-earth Chicago baker and a soon-to-be princess discover they look like twins, they hatch a Christmastime plan to trade places.

November 18

The Pixar Story

November 19

The Last Kingdom: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

As Alfred’s health weakens – and with it his dream of a united England – Uhtred must take command and confront a new threat, Danish warlord Sigrid.

November 20

Kulipari: Dream Walker (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Now the Blue Sky King, Darel must lead a rescue mission to save a Dream Walker — leaving the village under the protection of the Kulipari youth.

Motown Magic (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Imaginative boy Ben transforms his city by bringing colorful street art to life, armed with a magic paintbrush – and the classic sounds of Motown.

Sabrina (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

A toymaker and his wife are terrorized by a demonized doll after their adopted child tries to summon her late mother’s spirit using a spooky ritual.

The Final Table (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Final Table is a global culinary competition show featuring the world’s most talented chefs fighting for a spot at the elite, Final Table made up of the greatest chefs from around the globe.

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Trevor Noah gets out from behind the “Daily Show” desk and takes the stage for a stand-up special that touches on racism, immigration, camping and more.

November 21

The Tribe (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

An executive-turned-viral sensation loses his reputation and his memory, but finds a new life with his biological mother and her empowered dance group.

November 22

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

This season, Kinga subjects Jonah and the bots to a devious new experiment: a back-to-back marathon of six hilariously cheesy – and riffworthy – films.

The Christmas Chronicles (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Two siblings team up with Santa Claus for a high-flying holiday adventure. A new Christmas classic from the makers of “Harry Potter” and “Home Alone.

November 23

Frontier: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

While Harp pursues Lord Benton to rescue Grace, Michael takes command of the Black Wolf Company and Sokanon embarks on a righteous crusade.

Fugitiva (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

A woman organizes a escape plan camouflaged as a kidnapping to protect her children from her husband’s enemies.

Sick Note (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

This black comedy series follows a slacker misdiagnosed with cancer whose lies lead him into an absurd web of secrets, blackmail and suspicion.

Sick Note : Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Rupert Grint, Nick Frost and Lindsay Lohan star in the second dose of the brilliantly dark comedy. And the lies just keep on coming…

To Build or Not to Build : Season 2

November 25

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

November 27

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Veteran comedians Jeff Ross and Dave Attell roast each other, the audience and special guests.

November 29

Pocoyo : Season 4

November 30

1983 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

In a totalitarian Poland, law student Kajetan Skowron and detective Anatol Janów unravel a terrible conspiracy stretching to the country’s foundations.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

A year after helping Richard secure the crown, Amber’s getting ready to walk down the aisle with him. But she’s not so sure she’s cut out to be queen.

Baby (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

By day, Chiara is a promising student at one of Rome’s most elite private high schools. But by night, she leads a scandalous secret life.

Death by Magic (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

British magician Drummond Money-Coutts, or DMC for short, is on a mission to uncover the stories of magicians who died performing the most dangerous stunts ever attempted. He travels the world to track down where the fatal performances took place and to work out exactly what went wrong, sharing his magic with the people he meets along the way. It’s a journey that spans four continents and eight cities around the world. His aim is to pay homage to the craft by creating his own updated versions of the stunts that cost these magicians their lives, from being buried alive under tons of wet concrete, to playing a game of Russian roulette, to escaping from a collision with a speeding steam train. The series will follow DMC as he recreates the stunts where others have failed, in the most extreme magic show ever attempted. To succeed he must avoid the fate that met those who came before him and paid the ultimate price: Death by Magic.

F is for Family : Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

When Frank befriends a handsome young fighter pilot – voiced by Vince Vaughn – the family embarks on a whole new set of adventures.

Happy as Lazzaro (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Ordinary teen Lazzaro is content with life as a sharecropper in rural Italy, but a visit from the aristocrat landowner’s son changes everything.

Rajma Chawal (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

An internet-rookie father attempts to use social media to enhance his faltering relationship with his millennial son.

Spy Kids: Mission Critical : Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Finally feeling like a real team, the Mission Critical kids face their toughest test as they set out to destroy Golden Brain’s lair once and for all.

The World Is Yours (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

To escape his life of crime, a small-time mobster in Paris accepts one last job involving Spain, drugs, the Illuminati and his overbearing mother.

Tiempo compartido (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Two men join forces to rescue their families from a tropical paradise, convinced a U.S. timeshare conglomerate has a sinister plan to take them away.