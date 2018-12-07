New Phone and Text Scam Hits Wichita County

A new scam has hit the Wichita Falls area. This time, someone is posing as one of Wichita County’s most respected and best-known law enforcement officers. This press release from the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office explains:

The Citizens of Wichita County are receiving telephone calls, text messages and emails from an individual who is claiming to be Deputy Melvin Joyner. Some of the emails are including an invoice demanding payment. Others include telephone calls that are stating that the persons being called have an outstanding warrant and that they need to go and get a gift card to take care of the warrant. They will then call back wanting the numbers off of the gift card. The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office does not telephone, text or send emails to persons who have outstanding warrants. Usually this is done by the courts using the U.S. mail.

If you've been contacted by these scammers, please notify the Wichita County Sheriff's Office at 940-766-8100. Never give personal information, especially bank, credit card and drivers or social security numbers to anyone who calls you demanding such information.