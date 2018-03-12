This weekend, Townsquare Media debuted a brand new program on our Wichita Falls stations. 'The Voice of Wichita Falls' will be hosted by me, Mike Hendren, and Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Henry Florsheim.

The show focuses on the economic health and growth of the city, business development, job growth and much more.

On the first episode of The Voice of Wichita Falls, Mike and Henry discuss the overall image of the city and how we can become a better Wichita Falls. Watch the inaugural show in the video player above.

How/When to Listen/Watch:

You can listen to The Voice of Wichita Falls on-air, online, on your Apple and Android devices with our mobile app, and on Alexa on the following radio stations: