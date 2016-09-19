UPDATE: 12:15 p.m. ET: ABC News has released video of Ahmad Khan Rahami following the shootout. Rahami is clearly wounded and bloody, but conscious.

Rahami had been discovered sleeping in the vestibule of a bar. The bar's owner called police, thinking the man was a vagrant. When officers arrived, they realized the man looked like the suspect in the bombings.

When Rahami awoke and saw police, he took off down the street and began firing a handgun. He hit one officer in the hand and another in the chest, but the officer was wearing a bulletproof vest. Soon after, other officers arrived and subdued Rahami.

Original story begins here:

Law enforcement has taken into custody Ahmad Khan Rahami, the man wanted in connection to the weekend bombings in New York City and Seaside Park, New Jersey. Rahami apparently did not come easily, as a shootout with police began when he was confronted in Linden, N.J. Rahami, 28, lived in nearby Elizabeth with his parents.

Authorities have not released much detail as to the extent of the shootout, although it appears Rahami was wheeled into an ambulance at the scene. Sources at the scene say that several officers may have been wounded as well.

UPDATE 11:50 a.m. ET: Police have confirmed to NJ 101.5 that two officers were shot during the altercation.

The FBI had released an image of Rahami and an alert saying he was wanted for questioning. So far, the agency has not officially confirmed Rahami's arrest, though a news conference is expected sometime Monday afternoon.

Rahami is a U.S. citizen born in Afghanistan. Investigators are looking into his background and relationships for any connection to other individuals of suspicion, such as bombmakers and terrorist groups like ISIS and Al Qaeda.

Along with the exploded devices in New York and Seaside Park, police also discovered a backpack with an unexploded bomb in Elizabeth. That bomb was detonated accidentally by a police robot. Authorities suspect Rahami is connected to that incident as well.