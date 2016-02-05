A crane collapse in New York City on Friday resulted in one death and three injuries.

According to WNBC:

The construction equipment was being lowered and secured because of winds topping 20 mph when it toppled over at Worth and Church streets in Tribeca at about 8:30 a.m., de Blasio said. The crane, owned by Bay Crane and stretching more than 15-stories high, smashed into several buildings on the way down before crashing onto several parked cars.

The victim was a man who was sitting in his car at the time. Two other people are in serious condition, while a third sustained minor injuries.

One woman told WCBS, "I just felt it. It felt like a bomb. This is just crazy, it’s huge — it’s enormous.”

According to Gothamist, a complaint had been issued against the building for using the crane late last month before it was allowed to be.

WABC reports the crane had been as high as stories before falling. The collapse also reportedly may be responsible for a water main and gas main leak.