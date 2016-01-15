New Yorkers Blast Ted Cruz’s Comments on ‘New York Values’

NEW YORK (AP) — New Yorkers are taking Ted Cruz's swipe at what he called "New York values" very personally. In some cases, they are responding about the way you'd expect New Yorkers to react.

The Daily News has come out with a big front-page illustration of the Statue of Liberty giving Cruz the finger. The headline: "DROP DEAD, TED."

It was during Thursday night's Republican presidential debate that the Texas senator sneered at his rival Donald Trump for his "New York values."

Cruz said everyone knows that New York City is liberal, in favor of abortion and gay marriage, and focused on money and the media.

Daily News Response to Ted Cruz