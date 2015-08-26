UPDATE: Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe says law enforcement believes the shooting to be a “disgruntled employee”. State troopers have a name and license plate number and are currently in pursuit of the alleged shooter.

A Virginia TV reporter and her cameraman were killed earlier this morning in Moneta, Virginia following a shooting that took place during a live broadcast on the WDBJ morning news program.

Parker, the “Mornin’ reporter” for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia was reporting from the Bridgewater Plaza Mall at 6:45 AM with cameraman Adam Ward when shots rang out on air. There was screaming, the camera drops to the ground and the feed cuts back to a shocked and speechless news anchor back in studio.

WDBJ has confirmed that both Parker and Ward were both killed in the attack. The interview subject, Vicki Gardner, head of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, was shot in the back and is currently in critical condition. Police are still searching for a suspect. WDBJ station manager Jeffrey Marks said, “We do not know the motive, we do not know who the suspect, who the killer is.”

According to the WDBJ site, Parker was a former WDBJ7 intern who worked her way up to an on-camera career. She had recently moved in with fellow WDBJ reporter/anchor Chris Hurst. Ward was engaged to be married to WDBJ news producer Melissa Ott.