Newsboys Set to Perform Live in Wichita Falls

Spectra has another great show scheduled to hit Kay Yeager Coliseum this fall as the Grammy nominated Newsboys are set to bring their all-new Big Church Night Out Tour to Wichita Falls!

The Christian rock band out of Australia have released 17 studio albums, 6 of which have been certified gold, and have also appeared in the films 'God's Not Dead' and 'God's Not Dead 2'

The Newsboys will take the stage at the coliseum on October 7, 2017 and will be joined by Sidewalk Prophets, 7eventh Time Down, Derek Minor, Blanca, Adam Agee from Audio Adrenaline, illusionist Brock Gill, worship leader Jamison Strain, and Jeremy Willet.

"When families, friends, and neighbors take time out of their busy lives to come together and join as one in worship, that is the church," says Newsboys Michael Tait. "That is the makings of one BIG night, and we could not be more thrilled to be a part of it."

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10am and can be purchased online at wfmpec.com or in person at the Kay Yeager Coliseum box office.