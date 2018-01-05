NFL Star From Wichita Falls Receives Award from San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers went undefeated once he was fully healthy. Probably a weird coincidence, but we don't think so.

Congratulations to Adrian Colbert who made it all the way to NFL and is currently on the San Francisco 49ers. He was originally drafted as a cornerback and has now moved to safety due to injuries on the team. Adrian started late in the season in week ten due to a thumb injury. He officially started in week twelve for the rest of the season.

Adrian had a hell of a season for only playing in a few games. 37 tackles and two forced fumbles this year. Your average tackles for a full season in the NFL is in the sixties or seventies. Adrian received the Thomas Herrion Memorial Award . It is a defensive award voted on by players and coaches. It is given to the most courageous and inspirational defensive rookie or first-year player.

Adrian grew up in Wichita Falls until he was ten years old, he would later move to Mineral Wells. He would attend the University of Texas and finish his college career at Miami. Adrian was drafted by the 49ers this year and it's pretty cool. His cousin is actually on the team as well. Marquise Goodwin is a wide receiver on the team with his cousin.